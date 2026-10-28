Just like everyone else, I have my phone with me all day, every day. And I admit, I drop it all the time. While getting out of the car, grabbing my coffee and all my bags, my phone goes flying. Going for a walk around my neighborhood, it hits my leg, and I have to stop to pick it up. It’s constant throughout the day.

I must have a good screen protector because my phone has never cracked. Of course, now that I just put that out in the universe, my phone is going to break the next time I drop it, but as of now, it’s okay!

But according to data analyzed by OurPCB, New Jersey is the 20th-clumsiest state for personal electronics. Yes, tech accidents happen quite a bit here in the Garden State, and we know this based on Google searches for damaged devices and the availability of electronics repair shops.

SEE MORE: New Jersey ranks among the most impatient states

I do have a repair shop in my town that’s great for fixing all things electronic. I know because I’ve been there to get my son’s phone fixed. Turns out, New Jersey has the 10th most electronics repair shops nationwide.

If you’re wondering what’s the clumsiest state. It’s Nevada, followed by Montana.

Whether it’s your phone, your laptop, AirPods, or whatever else, it’s worth getting it looked at and hopefully fixed. Especially when you compare the cost of a repair to buying something new, which would most likely be a lot more expensive.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott