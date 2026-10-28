With the last week of October upon us, we’re in the final stretch of Spooky Season.

Candy has been purchased for trick-or-treaters, costumes have been chosen, and yards have been decorated with ghosts and ghouls. It’s spooktacular so far, but do you have a plan for Halloween day?

If not, and you’re looking for the best spots in the Garden State to celebrate, a new study can help you out.

Photo by Nik on Unsplash orange jack o lantern decor

Where are the best cities for Halloween in NJ?

Research performed by the experts at WalletHub looked across multiple metrics including costume stores, trick-or-treat stops, crime rate, and number of movie theaters to find the best cities for Halloween.

Of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., New Jersey had two in the top 10 for having a hauntingly fun time.

Newark came in at number 10 on the list, but even more impressive is Jersey City taking the bronze medal.

Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash toddler wearing snow white costume

Jersey City, NJ is the third best city for Halloween in the nation

Jersey City has the second-highest population density and the fourth-highest walkability score in the country, which provides a perfect environment for trick-or-treaters.

With all of the foot traffic, safety is important on Halloween. Jersey City has the 42nd lowest violent crime rate and the 25th lowest property crime rate in the U.S., as well as the 10th lowest pedestrian fatality rate.

Photo by John Hayler on Unsplash Jack O Lantern string lights

Finally, what is Halloween without binge watching horror films?

Jersey City has a high number of movie theaters per capita, so you can have your pick of places to check out a new scary movie.

You can read the full study here.

Wherever you’re celebrating on Saturday, have a great Halloween!

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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