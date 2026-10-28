With the last week of October upon us, we’re in the final stretch of Spooky Season.
Candy has been purchased for trick-or-treaters, costumes have been chosen, and yards have been decorated with ghosts and ghouls. It’s spooktacular so far, but do you have a plan for Halloween day?
If not, and you’re looking for the best spots in the Garden State to celebrate, a new study can help you out.
Where are the best cities for Halloween in NJ?
Research performed by the experts at WalletHub looked across multiple metrics including costume stores, trick-or-treat stops, crime rate, and number of movie theaters to find the best cities for Halloween.
Of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., New Jersey had two in the top 10 for having a hauntingly fun time.
Newark came in at number 10 on the list, but even more impressive is Jersey City taking the bronze medal.
Jersey City, NJ is the third best city for Halloween in the nation
Jersey City has the second-highest population density and the fourth-highest walkability score in the country, which provides a perfect environment for trick-or-treaters.
With all of the foot traffic, safety is important on Halloween. Jersey City has the 42nd lowest violent crime rate and the 25th lowest property crime rate in the U.S., as well as the 10th lowest pedestrian fatality rate.
Finally, what is Halloween without binge watching horror films?
Jersey City has a high number of movie theaters per capita, so you can have your pick of places to check out a new scary movie.
MORE SPOOKY CONTENT: New Jersey is home to the best trick-or-treating street in the country
You can read the full study here.
Wherever you’re celebrating on Saturday, have a great Halloween!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.