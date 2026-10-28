How to get this sweet food-for-a-year deal at Wendy’s reopening

With the price of groceries today, there aren’t many phrases in the English language more beautiful than “free food for a year.”

And if you’re a New Jersey resident who enjoys a good deal, you might want to clear your schedule and get ready to stand in line.

Wendy’s is celebrating the reopening of its newly remodeled restaurant in Matawan, and there’s a pretty sweet incentive for the first 100 people who show up.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

One free Wendy’s item every week for an entire year.

You had my curiosity. Now you have my attention.

The deal is a card good for one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for 52 weeks. That’s potentially 52 free meals, which is a pretty nice return for a little patience and some time spent standing on the sidewalk.

And by the way, I live in Matawan. So you might just have to fight me for a spot in that line. I’m seriously considering it.

I’m not saying I’ll be camping out overnight, but I may be sizing up the competition and calculating how early I need to get there. This is New Jersey.

A deal is a deal. And honestly this is a great one.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

There are some rules, of course. You must be at least 16 years old, be present when the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. for the giveaway, and make a purchase to qualify.

The offer is limited to one card per customer and cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts. The free items must be redeemed at the participating Matawan location.

The restaurant, at 388 Route 35, has its official grand-reopening celebration on Saturday November 14.

Hmmm. Why am I tipping off the competition?

I mean Saturday, June 35th, 2028. Yeah.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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