Feckless NJ lawmakers seek chewing gum ban. No, really

If you’re thinking this is a very belated April Fool’s prank, no, it’s true. Lawmakers in Trenton really are pushing for a ban on chewing gum in New Jersey.

Can anything better demonstrate the lousy job our elected officials are doing than this? At a time when layoffs have been an issue, property tax has remained a crushing problem, and school funding hasn’t been properly addressed, this is what they’re focused on.

Microplastics.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Microplastics which can get into the human body by chewing on gum which contains a food grade polymer to give it its elasticity. Microplastics which are already in our bodies from many other sources. Microplastics which science has not even determined to be unsafe.

This is, quite literally, a solution for a problem no one has proven exists.

This idiotic move comes from Democratic Assemblywomen Shama Haider and Margie Donlon who introduced Assembly bill 5452.

It would put warning labels on chewing gum sold in New Jersey for two years. By the third year the sale of chewing gum would be banned.

The fine for selling so-called “black market” gum would be up to $25,000 per offense.

Brian Blanco, Getty Images

It needs to be pointed out that we allow the sale of cigarettes which are proven to cause cancer, heart disease, emphysema, and a host of other life-threatening illnesses.

We allow the sale of alcohol which we know is addictive for some and causes thousands of deaths per year in New Jersey.

Why? Because the elected swine love to roll in the dirty tax money, that’s why.

Justin K. Aller, Getty Images Justin K. Aller, Getty Images

But gum. That’s the phantom enemy they decided needs to addressed, even though no science has proven microplastics from chewing are even hurting anyone.

Could you imagine being told in the 1980s that New Jersey would one day make weed legal yet ban chewing gum?

God help us, these are our leaders.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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