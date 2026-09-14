Who loves lasagna? I do, and I’m excited about one of the newest restaurants in Ocean County. You'll have to give it a try.

One Of New Jersey’s Newest Restaurants

If you love pasta, you should be as excited as I am. And there is some good news for both of us. Nothing is more exciting for a past lover than a new Italian restaurant.

There is a brand new pasta restaurant that

we all have to try on Princeton Ave. in Brick.

photo provided by Rosemarie Maalouf photo provided by Rosemarie Maalouf

This new restaurant that we are all excited about is called Oolala Lasagna, and the community is buzzing about it. It's a great name, and word is, the food is excellent as well

Ohlala Lasagna In Brick

It’s the brand new Italian restaurant in Brick, and the menu looks amazing, and the anticipation to give it a try continues to build.

Read More: This New Jersey Restaurant Is A Hidden Gem

When I go I think I’ll start with Mama’s Melody, which is a delicious sounding meatball appetizer.

photo courtesy of Rosemarie Maalouf photo courtesy of Rosemarie Maalouf

After a Caesar’s salad called a Caesar chorus. Then it’s time to dig in to the main course.

Great Choices At Ohlala Lasagna

I will choose the White Sonata. It’s a lasagna that features ham, spinach, and ricotta in a bechamel sauce. That sounds outrageous.

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So, the only thing left to do is to give it a try. If you want to, get it on your bucket list and head to 520 Princeton Ave. in Brick, and enjoy.

And if you get lucky, singer/songwriter Chiara Maria may be performing the night you are there.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman