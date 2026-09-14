Brand new Italian restaurant is making waves in New Jersey
Who loves lasagna? I do, and I’m excited about one of the newest restaurants in Ocean County. You'll have to give it a try.
One Of New Jersey’s Newest Restaurants
If you love pasta, you should be as excited as I am. And there is some good news for both of us. Nothing is more exciting for a past lover than a new Italian restaurant.
There is a brand new pasta restaurant that
we all have to try on Princeton Ave. in Brick.
This new restaurant that we are all excited about is called Oolala Lasagna, and the community is buzzing about it. It's a great name, and word is, the food is excellent as well
Ohlala Lasagna In Brick
It’s the brand new Italian restaurant in Brick, and the menu looks amazing, and the anticipation to give it a try continues to build.
Read More: This New Jersey Restaurant Is A Hidden Gem
When I go I think I’ll start with Mama’s Melody, which is a delicious sounding meatball appetizer.
After a Caesar’s salad called a Caesar chorus. Then it’s time to dig in to the main course.
Great Choices At Ohlala Lasagna
I will choose the White Sonata. It’s a lasagna that features ham, spinach, and ricotta in a bechamel sauce. That sounds outrageous.
So, the only thing left to do is to give it a try. If you want to, get it on your bucket list and head to 520 Princeton Ave. in Brick, and enjoy.
And if you get lucky, singer/songwriter Chiara Maria may be performing the night you are there.
Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt