This weekend was the first local summer weekend at the Jersey Shore. We asked state residents how it was.

First Local Summer Weekend At The Jersey Shore

New Jersey residents had their first shot at a local summer weekend at the Jersey Shore.

We took to social media to ask state residents how the crowds were at the Jersey Shore this weekend.

Went to Spring Lake Beach on Saturday. Not that crowded. It was a beautiful day. Nancy A. The town of Belmar was hopping last night., Kathy M.

After waiting all summer for a weekend with parking spaces and room on the beach, I wondered if it was the weekend New Jersey residents had dreamed of.

New Jersey Residents Comment About The First Local Summer Weekend

Here are some of the things state residents said about our first local summer weekend.

Some towns on LBI were busy , but not packed except maybe the few guarded beaches ? It was gorgeous Saturday ... air 80 , water 67 , beautiful breeze ... jellyfish but not stinging. Debbie S.

Read More: Best Spots To Enjoy Local Summer In New Jersey

Lots of people in the state avoided the Labor Day weekend crowds and saved the trip to the Jersey Shore for this weekend.

Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark on Unsplash Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark on Unsplash

I drove past Jenkinson’s Boardwalk this past Friday, and it was packed because they were doing a special event for first responders, but what about the rest of the weekend?

More Comments From New Jersey Residents About Local Summer

Many New Jersey residents shared their thoughts about the crowds this weekend at the Jersey Shore.

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There is still plenty of local summer left for us to enjoy. I hope the weather gives us a chance to enjoy it.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt