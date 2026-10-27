World Series team has NJ’s Bruce Springsteen as its secret weapon

If you’re a Bruce Springsteen fan, imagine getting a FaceTime call from The Boss himself. Now imagine it happens just days before your team plays in the World Series.

That’s exactly what happened to Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy. And as a lifelong Springsteen fan myself, I’m not sure how you top that.

Murphy was sitting around when his phone lit up with an incoming FaceTime call from a 732 area code. That���s Colts Neck, New Jersey. He had a hunch who might be calling.

Sure enough, there was Bruce Springsteen.

Patrick McDermott, Getty Images Patrick McDermott, Getty Images

According to MLB.com, Springsteen had watched Milwaukee clinch the National League pennant against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During his clubhouse speech afterward, Murphy borrowed a phrase from Springsteen’s song “Last Man Standing,” telling his players they had to be the last men standing.

Apparently, The Boss was paying attention.

Springsteen’s office tracked down Murphy’s number, and the two spent about 10 minutes chatting. Murphy, 67, has been a fan since seeing Springsteen on the River Tour in 1981. He even has the words “No Retreat, No Surrender” tattooed on his arm.

And Murphy has nicknamed teams after Springsteen’s songs. One year it was “Prove It All Night.” Another was “Thunder Road.”

Paul Morigi, Getty Images Paul Morigi, Getty Images

This year’s team, the one that just might win the Brewers their first ever World Series championship, is nicknamed “Last Man Standing.”

Could this just be the secret weapon the Brewers need to go all the way? As of Monday night the series stands at 3-0 and it’s all Brewers.

Murphy said the conversation felt remarkably natural, like talking to someone he’d known his whole life. The Boss being a Yankees fan didn’t even get in the way.

“He didn’t ask if Miz (Jacob Misiorowski) can throw that speedball by ya,” Murphy joked. “But I told him we’ve got one last chance to make it real.”

Stacy Revere, Getty Images Stacy Revere, Getty Images

Maybe The Boss didn’t say a championship was the "Promised Land." But getting a personal call from Bruce Springsteen?

There’s a “Glory Days” moment you’ll never forget.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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