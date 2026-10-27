Halloween Trick-or-Treating: Why Some New Jersey Neighborhoods Are Missing Out
The countdown to Halloween is on! Do you live on a street where it’s always packed with kids trick-or-treating? Are you ready for the big day, with a bunch of candy to hand out?
I always wait until the last second to buy mine, because I know I’ll eat it! But yes, my neighborhood has lots of kids, and it’s always exciting seeing them dressed up when they come to my door.
READ MORE: Is there an age limit to trick-or-treating? New Jersey weighs in
It’s usually a wave of the younger kids early, followed by the older kids making the rounds a little later in the evening. And I rarely have any extra candy left at the end of the night because there’s always a steady stream of trick-or-treaters!
But according to new data from Rocket, only 50% of parents with children 12 and younger take their young children out trick-or-treating on their own street.
Why?
Because they assume homes in the neighborhood aren’t participating.
And it goes both ways. Nearly 4 in 10 households skipped passing out candy on Halloween last year because they didn’t expect anyone to show up.
Of course, the year you don’t buy candy will be the year you have a bunch of kids showing up at your door. Just like the year you bought an abundance of candy, and no one showed up.
Leaving your lights on, decorating your front yard, and maybe even sending a little message in the neighborhood group chat may be all you need to do to get everyone on the same page this Halloween!
One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
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Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson