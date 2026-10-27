The countdown to Halloween is on! Do you live on a street where it’s always packed with kids trick-or-treating? Are you ready for the big day, with a bunch of candy to hand out?

I always wait until the last second to buy mine, because I know I’ll eat it! But yes, my neighborhood has lots of kids, and it’s always exciting seeing them dressed up when they come to my door.

It’s usually a wave of the younger kids early, followed by the older kids making the rounds a little later in the evening. And I rarely have any extra candy left at the end of the night because there’s always a steady stream of trick-or-treaters!

But according to new data from Rocket, only 50% of parents with children 12 and younger take their young children out trick-or-treating on their own street.

Why?

Because they assume homes in the neighborhood aren’t participating.

And it goes both ways. Nearly 4 in 10 households skipped passing out candy on Halloween last year because they didn’t expect anyone to show up.

Of course, the year you don’t buy candy will be the year you have a bunch of kids showing up at your door. Just like the year you bought an abundance of candy, and no one showed up.

Leaving your lights on, decorating your front yard, and maybe even sending a little message in the neighborhood group chat may be all you need to do to get everyone on the same page this Halloween!

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson