Every year at this time, the conversation comes up on the air about whether older kids should go trick-or-treating. And for me, there's never a debate; however, some of you feel a little differently.

Trick-or-Treating As A Teenager

My take on teenagers trick-or-treating? As long as everyone is being respectful, there shouldn't be an age cutoff to celebrating Halloween. I feel very strongly about this. They just want to be part of the fun, and they shouldn't be turned away!

And although many of you agreed...

- "My mom wouldn’t hand the candy out until the kids said trick or treat. Didn’t matter what age; always welcomed older kids or people, but they had to say trick or treat."

- "I think I stopped trick-or-treating around 14. But if a 16 yr old still wants to go or is taking a younger sibling and they are staying out of trouble....go for it."

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

READ MORE: A Halloween tradition spreading fun through New Jersey neighborhoods

Some of you didn't....

"Once you start using a razor, face or legs, trick or treating should be over."

Trick-or-Treat Etiquette For Older Kids

The big thing for many of our listeners was that the older kids still have to come in costume and say "trick or treat!" And if they do that, most who called into the show were absolutely okay with trick-or-treating at any age.

Another important reminder for teenagers who tend to trick-or-treat later in the evening is to respect homes with their lights turned off. They're usually off for a reason. They may have run out of candy, or it may simply be getting too late. Either way, if the lights are off, move on to the next house.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore