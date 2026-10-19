Have you ever been booed?

No, I'm not talking about being booed off stage or at a sporting event, but being booed as part of the fun Halloween tradition. It's a cute way to surprise someone with a little Halloween treat and spread some holiday cheer.

My house hasn't been booed in a few years, but we came home the other day and found a little bag waiting for us. Inside was a craft, some candy my daughter enjoyed, and a note that said, "You've been booed!"

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

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What exactly is a boo basket?

It's basically a little bag or basket filled with a Halloween-themed treat, toy, or small gift, along with a note letting you know you've been booed. The fun part is that you have no idea who left it for you.

Unless you check your Ring camera, but that's no fun! But there's a catch. Once you've been booed, you're supposed to put together a basket of your own and secretly deliver it to someone else, keeping the Halloween tradition going.

Of course, the hardest part these days is making the delivery without getting caught, with so many cameras all over the place, but it's still a cute way to surprise someone, get into the Halloween spirit, and spread a little fun around the neighborhood.

So if you come home and find a little bag sitting on your porch waiting for you, don't just walk past it. You've been booed!

Enjoy the treat, then put together a little surprise for someone else in your neighborhood and keep the Halloween fun going.

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