I’ve spent almost 50 years living by a radio clock. Miss the top of the hour, and everybody hears it.

Miss this deadline, and nobody hears a thing. The money just never shows up.

You have until Monday, Nov. 2, to apply for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze and Stay NJ. That’s one week from today.

Do you even need to file?

Maybe not. Here’s how the state breaks it down:

Homeowners under 65 and most renters: The state filed for most of you automatically and mailed confirmation letters on Aug. 10. If you got one, you’re set.

The state filed for most of you automatically and mailed confirmation letters on Aug. 10. If you got one, you’re set. No letter? File on your own at propertytaxreliefapp.nj.gov by Nov. 2.

File on your own at propertytaxreliefapp.nj.gov by Nov. 2. 65 and older, or on Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability: You have to file the PAS-1 yourself. The state will not file it for you, even if you only qualify for one of the three programs.

Free filing help, day by day

Division of Taxation staff will sit down and file the application with you. Here’s what’s left on the state’s events schedule:

Tue., Oct. 27: Hazlet, James J. Cullen Center, 1776 Union Ave., 1 to 5 p.m. Hackensack Civic Center, 215 State St., 1 to 5 p.m.

Hazlet, James J. Cullen Center, 1776 Union Ave., 1 to 5 p.m. Hackensack Civic Center, 215 State St., 1 to 5 p.m. Wed., Oct. 28: Glassboro, 711 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Paterson, 165 5th Ave., 4 to 8 p.m.

Glassboro, 711 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Paterson, 165 5th Ave., 4 to 8 p.m. Thu., Oct. 29: Ewing, Hollowbrook Community Center, 320 Hollowbrook Drive, 9 a.m. to noon. South Orange, 5 Mead St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trenton, South Village Apartments, 312 Lalor St., 3 to 5 p.m.

Ewing, Hollowbrook Community Center, 320 Hollowbrook Drive, 9 a.m. to noon. South Orange, 5 Mead St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trenton, South Village Apartments, 312 Lalor St., 3 to 5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 31: Newark, 142-144 Wilson Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trenton, Assembly of God Church, 50 N. Clinton Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Newark, 142-144 Wilson Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trenton, Assembly of God Church, 50 N. Clinton Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., Nov. 1: Bayonne Public Library, 697 Avenue C, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. West Orange, 650 Pleasant Valley Way, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., 3 to 6 p.m.

Bayonne Public Library, 697 Avenue C, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. West Orange, 650 Pleasant Valley Way, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., 3 to 6 p.m. Mon., Nov. 2: Trenton, Division of Taxation, 3 John Fitch Way, first floor, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Notice what’s missing? After Glassboro, there’s nothing in South Jersey. No sessions are left in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean or Burlington counties.

As a Mays Landing kid, that one stings. If that’s you, your best bets are a Regional Information Center or a phone appointment. More on that below.

The state’s schedule of free filing sessions runs through deadline night in Trenton. | NJ Division of Taxation screenshot The state’s schedule of free filing sessions runs through deadline night in Trenton. | NJ Division of Taxation screenshot

What to bring

Seniors and disability recipients should check the PAS-1 filing checklist before going. According to the Division of Taxation, you’ll want:

Your 2024 and 2025 property tax details (block, lot and tax amounts)

Gross income from your 2024 and 2025 NJ-1040

Your SSA-1099 for Social Security income

If you’re under 65, a government photo ID is all you need at an event.

Filing on your own

Online: You’ll verify your identity through ID.me, so have a driver’s license, state ID or passport ready. The PAS-1 instructions say online filings must be in by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.

You’ll verify your identity through ID.me, so have a driver’s license, state ID or passport ready. The PAS-1 instructions say online filings must be in by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2. Paper: It counts as on time if it’s postmarked by Nov. 2.

It counts as on time if it’s postmarked by Nov. 2. By phone: Call the hotline at 1-888-238-1233. If you can’t get through, book a phone appointment.

One more thing. The state warns never to click links in unsolicited texts or emails about property tax relief. Deadline week is exactly when scammers get busy.

You’ve paid in all year. Don’t leave it in Trenton.

SEE ALSO: Stay NJ can cover up to half of a senior homeowner’s property tax bill. Here’s who qualifies after the cuts.