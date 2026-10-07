I spent a good part of last spring writing about the cuts to Stay NJ. A lot of you wrote back, and you were not happy.

The budget fight is over now. What's left is a smaller program with a deadline coming fast. If you're a senior homeowner, here's what you can still get, and how to get it before Nov. 2.

What Stay NJ pays

Stay NJ is built to cut a senior's property tax bill in half. The state Treasury puts it simply: the benefit is 50% of your property taxes, up to a cap.

Under the budget Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) signed this summer, that cap now depends on your income:

Income up to $100,000: up to $6,500

Income from $100,000 to $150,000: up to $5,000

Income from $150,000 to $200,000: up to $4,000

Income over $200,000: nothing

Before the change, households making up to $500,000 could qualify, as my colleague Eric Scott reported.

Who qualifies

According to the Treasury, you must:

Be 65 or older

Have owned and lived in your home for all 12 months of 2025

Have income of $200,000 or less

Renters and mobile home owners are not eligible for Stay NJ.

The part that confuses everybody

Stay NJ doesn't stack on top of ANCHOR and Senior Freeze. It fills the gap.

The state figures your ANCHOR and Senior Freeze benefits first. Then Stay NJ adds whatever it takes to bring your total up to half your property tax bill, up to your cap.

The Treasury's own example: if your Senior Freeze and ANCHOR benefits add up to $4,000, and half your property taxes is $5,000, Stay NJ pays you $1,000.

And if ANCHOR and Senior Freeze already cover more than half your bill, Stay NJ pays nothing.

One form, the PAS-1, covers Stay NJ, ANCHOR and Senior Freeze. | NJ Division of Taxation screenshot One form, the PAS-1, covers Stay NJ, ANCHOR and Senior Freeze. | NJ Division of Taxation screenshot

How to apply

It's one form. The PAS-1 covers Stay NJ, ANCHOR and Senior Freeze, and the state works out which ones you get. The deadline is Nov. 2, 2026.

When the money comes

Not soon. Stay NJ is paid in installments, and the Treasury says the benefit for 2025 will be paid in February and May of 2027.

Questions? The state's Property Tax Relief Hotline is 1-888-238-1233. You can also check your status online.

It's less than Trenton first promised. I haven't changed my mind about that. But it's real money, and it's yours if you qualify. File the form.