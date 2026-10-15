🚨An 18-year-old Toms River man faces distribution and possession charges.

🚨Prosecutors say a forensic exam linked a WhatsApp account to the images.

🚨The suspect is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing

TOMS RIVER — An 18-year-old from Ocean County faces charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material after an investigation traced online activity to a Toms River home, authorities said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone sending and receiving images of child sexual abuse material online.

Investigators with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad and Toms River Township police traced an IP address associated with the activity to a Toms River residence and identified Joseph Roach as the suspect, according to prosecutors.

Forensic exam of cellphone revealed WhatsApp activity

Detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at Roach’s home on Oct. 13. An initial forensic examination of his cellphone found that a WhatsApp account associated with Roach had sent images of child sexual abuse material to another WhatsApp account, prosecutors said. Investigators also found the images on his phone.

Roach was charged with one count each of distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

According to Roach's Linkedin page he attended classes at Ocean County College.

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