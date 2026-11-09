There are apparently some things the Catholic Church can forgive and some things it absolutely cannot. And popping a bottle of champagne without drinking it seems to be one of those unforgivable offenses.

As a result, an important postseason game today will be missing a head coach.

Karen Anderson, the highly successful girls' soccer coach at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, just celebrated her 100th career victory.

A milestone worth celebrating, right? Parents apparently thought so, too, and presented her with a bottle of champagne.

Anderson popped the cork but says she never drank any of it. Video of the incident backs this up.

Her reward? A one-game suspension. She'll miss a postseason game Monday while her team, the state's top-ranked squad and a two-time defending state champion, tries to continue its remarkable season.

Paul VI High School in NJ (Google Maps) Paul VI High School in NJ (Google Maps)

Are we serious?

Look, I understand schools have rules. I understand that alcohol on school property can be prohibited. But we're talking about a coach who has dedicated herself to these kids, built an elite program and reached a personal milestone.

A parent handed her a celebratory bottle. She was polite enough to accept it, popped it open and didn't even drink it.

Her abstinence was even confirmed by the school, according to nj.com.

And this is what we're going to make an example of?

A suspension over a champagne celebration

The hypocrisy is breathtaking when you consider the institution behind this school. The Catholic Church spent decades dealing with the sexual abuse scandal involving priests, including church officials who transferred accused and even known abusive priests from parish to parish rather than properly confronting the problem.

A horrifying shell game that allowed predators to continue harming children.

Yet here we are, punishing a coach for a champagne cork.

I'm not suggesting this particular school had anything to do with the Church's abuse scandals. But the broader institution's history makes its appetite for rigid moral indignation particularly hypocritical.

Where's that same determination to protect children when the threat is something far more serious than a bottle of bubbly?

Karen Anderson should be coaching her team, not sitting out a postseason game over an utterly harmless celebration.

If this is what passes for protecting the values of Catholic education, somebody needs to seriously reconsider what those values are supposed to be.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.



These are the most popular NJ school sports Sports at New Jersey high schools are just about back at pre-pandemic levels. A few have been trending in popularity — while others have seen a slight dip in participation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt