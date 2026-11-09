Mays Landing woman, 23, killed in Black Horse Pike crash

🚨Giana Fortson, 23, died after her Toyota struck another vehicle and a tree

🚨A GoFundMe campaign is helping her family pay for funeral expenses

🚨Hamilton Township has recorded 11 fatal crashes so far in 2026

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A young woman died early Sunday morning after losing control of her Toyota and rear-ending another vehicle on the Black Horse Pike.

Hamilton police said Giana Fortson, 23, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township, was traveling west on the road, also known as Route 40, when her Toyota struck a Nissan Versa and then hit a tree around 6:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Fortson was not wearing a seatbelt. The Nissan's driver, Ashlie Guevara Angel, 20, of Pleasantville, wound up in a yard.

Family faces funeral expenses after losing Giana Fortson

A GoFundMe campaign created to help Fortson's family with funeral expenses described her as a "bright soul who brought light, love, and joy to the people around her."

"Her loss has left a space that can never be filled, and her family is now carrying the heartbreak of grieving her while also facing unexpected funeral expenses," organizer Martina Santana wrote.

It was the 33rd fatal crash in Atlantic County in 2026 and the 11th in Hamilton Township, according to State Police records.

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