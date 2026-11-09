You’ve probably never done it, but you know how election come with that write-in candidate choice? Some actually use that box.

Whether it’s abject apathy or seething anger at a choice of lesser of evils, sometimes people use it.

And sometimes they just write anything.

Every write-in vote gets counted in NJ

Believe it or not those are always tracked and recorded. We just usually don’t hear about them. Yes, if SpongeBob SquarePants gets even one write-in vote, it gets counted in the official process.

Well northjersey.com ran a piece the other day about some of those results in North Jersey towns.

Some reported on were actual people and were meant seriously. I noticed the silly ones and those are the ones I want to share.

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Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash A pole with a sign that says polling station

Scooby Doo, Jerry Garcia among write-in votes

In Wood-Ridge for Board of Ed someone wrote in Scooby Doo. Those meetings would need a lot of sandwiches. Betty Boop was also written in and counted.

For the Vernon School Board write-in votes were counted for Lucy Van Pelt and Jerry Garcia. Hey, at least that last one is a real person. Only problem of course is Jerry’s been dead for over 30 years.

(Andres Kudacki, Getty Images) (Andres Kudacki, Getty Images)

In Paramus in the race for mayor someone who already has a job as mayor was written in. Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, got a nod.

So did Frank Zappa, Abraham Lincoln (who honestly would make a great Republican choice if still alive), Stormy Daniels, and Eric Cartman.

Would the latter have served if he had received enough votes, or would he have said, “Screw you guys, I’m going home!”

Photo by Jesson Mata on Unsplash person in red and white santa claus costume

Receiving a vote for a seat on the Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Ed was Santa Claus.

In the separate Lenape Valley Regional School Board election a vote was written in for Fred Rogers, aka Mister Rogers. Fine choice, actually.

Every vote counts, but sometimes just for a laugh.

New Jersey’s wild write-in votes for president Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore