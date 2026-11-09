Nov. 1 came and went, and so with it, the fall back to Standard Time. And by this point, most all of us have adjusted to the annual "new" normal. Back is the daylight in the morning, along with the darker drives after work.

To be honest, I don't think anyone had a hard time adjusting. Or maybe it's because the fall back gives us the extra hour of sleep, and therefore an easier time to adjust.

Whatever the case, we're here now and we're locked in it until Mar. 14, 2027, when Daylight Saving Time returns. But even then, adjusting to the clocks springing forward won't be as big of a deal as some make it out to be.

However, there is one thing that for whatever reason is a big deal. And that's avoiding certain clocks to change right away, or skipping them all together.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Being lazy

Actually, I don't think it's necessarily about being lazy with certain clocks. Some might just be a royal pain in the butt to deal with.

Yes, most of our clocks automatically change for us nowadays, but not all do. And one in particular I've always found to be the most obnoxious one of all to change.

Again, it's not because we're lazy about it. Rather, it's because it's so damn complicated to change that we often don't think it's worth the hassle.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Screw the car clock

I'll admit, I'm one of those people who HATES changing the clocks in the car. For whatever reason, automakers seem to love making it such a headache for us to the point where it's not worth it (although some do change on their own now).

The car clocks, in my opinion, get a pass to the annual clock changes. And I know I'm not the only one who feels this way about it. Standard? Daylight Saving? Whatever. When it comes to the car clock, I just say screw it.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Not just the car

So what clock do you not bother changing, and are you like me and find the car clock irritating to deal with? Maybe someday, we'll finally be at a point where changing the clocks will be a thing of the past.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.