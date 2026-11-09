🔴Shirley U. Emehelu has been sworn in as New Jersey's new lieutenant governor

🔴She becomes the first immigrant to hold the office

🔴Gov. Mikie Sherrill praised her handling of the state's midterm election

Shirley U. Emehelu has made history as New Jersey's new lieutenant governor, becoming the first immigrant to hold the office.

Emehelu was sworn in after Gov. Mikie Sherrill selected her to fill the position following the resignation of former Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell.

Emehelu was initially named acting Secretary of State in September after Caldwell resigned to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted election process. The Division of Elections is part of the Secretary of State's office. Sherrill had 45 days to name a new lieutenant governor, a position that does not require legislative approval.

"Back in September, I said I wanted a partner in government who would represent my administration and the people of New Jersey with honor and integrity. I found that person in Shirley, a leader with an exceptional track record of doing right by people," Sherrill said.

Sherrill praised Emehelu's handling of the midterm election

The governor said Emehelu earned the job through the way she ran the Department of State, taking over just over a month before the midterm election. Emehelu ran toward a challenging situation when other leaders would have run the other way, Sherrill said.

"She built partnerships with local election officials and law enforcement, and she prepared us for any threats that might prevent voters from making their voices heard. By the time the final polls closed on Tuesday, about three million New Jerseyans had voted without a hiccup," Sherrill said.

The governor said it was a historic moment, as it is the first time New Jersey will be led by two women. Emehelu is also the first immigrant to hold the office of lieutenant governor.

Emehelu will continue serving as Secretary of State.

Emehelu promises a new culture in government

Before she was sworn in, with her son and daughter looking on, Emehelu said she looked forward to working with Sherrill to build a brighter future for all children.

"It'll also require a new culture in government. Good government is about prioritizing the people we serve. It's about honesty, integrity, and transparency. It's about doing everything you can to help the public good," Emehelu said.

Emehelu served nine years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Newark and oversaw restitution programs for crime victims. In 2022, she became executive assistant attorney general, the third-ranking official in the Attorney General's Office, leading more than 500 attorneys.

She was acting comptroller in Sherrill's administration before being named Secretary of State.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom