A new report is out naming the most popular Halloween costume in each state, and New Jersey's top costume might surprise you.

Is This New Jersey's Top Halloween Costume This Year?

Have you decided on Halloween costumes for you and the kids yet for the Halloween celebration?

If you haven't, you may be searching online for answers. Maybe it's K-Pop Demon Hunters or Spiderman or Deadpool for the kids, but are they the top picks in New Jersey this year?

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash

Report Says This Is New Jersey's Top Halloween Costume This Year

Not according to a report at Mental Floss, which named each state's top Halloween costume for this year.

Read More: How Halloween-Obsessed Is New Jersey?

According to their study, the top New Jersey Halloween costume this year is a mermaid. That's right, a mermaid.

Photo by Julia Raasch on Unsplash Photo by Julia Raasch on Unsplash

They used Google Trends to determine the results based on 35 classic costumes, and the mermaid seems to be the most popular classic costume in New Jersey.

Pop Culture Still Dominates The New Jersey Halloween Scene

Of course, if you take the word classic out of the equation, you'll get a lot of Kim Kardashian, JLo, and other celebrity outfits in New Jersey this Halloween as well.

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Whatever costume you decide on, I hope you and the kids have a great and fun Halloween this year.

If you're looking for other great classic costume ideas this year, the study suggests Dracula, a vampire, a princess, a ninja, a bat, or the always-popular pumpkin.

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore