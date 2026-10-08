Halloween season has arrived in New Jersey. Is the Garden State among the most Halloween-obsessed states in America?

How Halloween-Obsessed Is New Jersey?

The other day, I heard three people, in separate conversations, say that Halloween was their favorite holiday all year.

It got me wondering how Halloween-obsessed New Jersey is. Is Halloween our state's favorite holiday? Are we the most Halloween-obsessed state in America?

Photo by Sabina Music Rich on Unsplash Photo by Sabina Music Rich on Unsplash

To get the answer to this pressing question, I went to the place that has all the answers, the internet, and sure enough, I found the answer I was looking for.

How Obsessed With Halloween Are New Jersey Residents?

Not too long ago, Mental Floss put together a list of the states that love Halloween the most, using several criteria, including the number of Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches in the state, and New Jersey was nowhere to be found in the top 10.

Read More: The Top Selling Halloween Candy In New Jersey

You have to travel all the way down to #31 on the Consumer Affairs list of the states for Halloween to find New Jersey.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

So, it looks like the New Jersey folks who love Halloween are very vocal about it, but most New Jersey residents consider Halloween a "middle-of-the-pack" holiday.

Which States Are The Most Obsessed About Halloween

According to this research, New Hampshire, Maine, and Kentucky are the states that are most obsessed with Halloween.

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The study says the states that Halloween lovers wouldn't love are Hawaii, Mississippi, and Vermont, where the Halloween spirit is the lowest.

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore