Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy is back in the Garden State to taste some Jersey pizza for his One Bite Reviews, this time sampling Gervasio’s Italian Family Restaurant.

Originally starting in Hamilton, NJ in 1969 by Tony Gervasio, the restaurant is now in Chesterfield and run by Tony’s grandson, Chef Mark Mazzone.

Portnoy, a self-proclaimed tomato pie connoisseur, liked the look of Gervasio’s pie right away.

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A classic Trenton tomato pie is lighter on the cheese in order to let the sauce be the star of the show.

“Great undercarriage,” he points out upon picking up his slice.

“You know you’re going to get a good score. This is right up my alley,” Dave says to Mazzone. “Super crisp. Great tang with the tomato sauce.”

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Mazzone joked off camera that a good review from Portnoy could make the difference between his son eating bologna sandwiches every day or being able to take him out to a nice steak dinner.

He’s a toddler, by the way.

But that child may want to acquire a taste for steak, because the pizza did not disappoint El Presidente.

“I love it. This is my style pizza.”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Gervasio’s Italian Family Restaurant: 8.4

“This is great stuff. Great pizza. 8.4. Exactly what I like in a tomato pie,” he says congratulating the staff.

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Gervasio’s is located at 95 Saddle Way, Chesterfield, NJ

They are open during the following hours:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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