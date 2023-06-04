Peach picking season is almost here in New Jersey

June is officially here, and we can almost say hello to summer. We made it through winter and (most) of spring, and now we get the best season of them all.

There are plenty of U-Pick farms throughout the state that open when the summer season is here.

At some, you can pick strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, etc. But have you ever picked peaches in New Jersey?

Strawberry Hill Farm in Chesterfield is a small pick-your-own place where you can get peaches, nectarines and apples. Contrary to their name, you can't pick strawberries here. They make that clear on their Facebook page and website.

Their website says that they are usually open from July until November, so there's a bit of time before the season officially starts. But with summer almost here you can almost taste it.

They're located at 3 Waln Road in Chesterfield in Burlington County.

The setting for the farm is gorgeous. It's so off the beaten path that if you aren't from or near the area you'd likely never see it. You're surrounded by woods on either side and some beautiful farmland that New Jersey has to offer. It might be just me, but I'm a sucker for some scenery like that.

They have some of the best peaches and nectarines around. It doesn't get any more fresh than right off the tree! So mark them down as a place to visit this summer.

Why get fruit from the grocery store when you can take the trip to pick some yourself? It'll be some of the best you've ever had.

