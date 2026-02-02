🚨NJ college student Siena Marie Brachelli, 19, was killed in a crash on I-95

🚨PA State police say her vehicle hit a guardrail near Academy Road and overturned

🚨She was a 2024 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Lawrence

CHESTERFIELD — A college student from New Jersey died Saturday morning when she lost control of her SUV on Route 95 in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police said Siena Marie Brachelli, 19, was headed north in the left lane near Academy Road around 11:35 a.m. when she lost control of her Acura MDX. It went into the left shoulder, hit the guardrail in the median and overturned onto its roof. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Map shows locations of Saint Joseph's University in Lower Merion, Academy Road off Route 95 in Philadelphia and Chesterfield Map shows locations of Saint Joseph's University in Lower Merion, Academy Road off Route 95 in Philadelphia and Chesterfield (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Schools honor Siena Brachelli with prayers and remembrances

The resident of Chesterfield was a political science major at Saint Joseph's University in Montgomery County, Pa, according to her LinkedIn account. She was a 2024 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Lawrence, according to the school.

"Notre Dame extends our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Siena’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. As we navigate this profound loss together, we remain united in our faith in God. We hold Siena’s loved ones close to our hearts. In this moment of sorrow, we find strength in our shared memories of Siena and in the grace of our community. She will be deeply missed," the school said in a statement.

The Saint Raphael School in Hamilton (Mercer) remembered Brachelli during Mass on Sunday.

