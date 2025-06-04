🔴 Detective in an unmarked State Police vehicle chased motorcycle, authorities say

🔴 Investigation found both were going more than 100 mph

🔴 An innocent civilian's car was seriously damaged in crash

SPRINGFIELD (Burlington) — A grand jury has indicted a New Jersey State Police detective in connection with a fatal 2023 crash that followed a high-speed chase, according to authorities.

Det. Mark Campagna is charged with fourth-degree endangering another person, the Attorney General's Office said on Tuesday.

The indictment stems from a June 20, 2023 crash on Route 206 through Springfield Township in Burlington County. It was handed down on Monday.

Authorities said it killed a motorcyclist identified as Omar Kebbabi, 24, of Astoria, New York.

“The grand jury returned a charge that holds the defendant accountable for conduct that endangered Mr. Kebbabi, fellow officers, and every motorist on the road that day,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The crash was investigated by the OAG's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Motorcycle crash on Route 206 on June 20, 2023 The fatal crash that killed Omar Kebbabi (6abc Philadelphia) loading...

Motorcyclist crashes into SUV on Route 206

According to authorities, Campagna was driving an unmarked take-home State Police vehicle on the afternoon of the crash. He was not driving during his scheduled shift.

The detective saw Kebbabi on a motorcycle and began a chase, authorities said. Investigators found that Campagna did not activate his lights or sirens at any point during the pursuit.

The high-speed chase went on for three miles. Authorities said both the police vehicle and Kebbabi's motorcycle went faster than 100 mph and were weaving in and out of traffic.

READ MORE: New Jersey law targets teen violence at public events

Suddenly, around 4:50 p.m., Kebbabi crashed into an SUV that was not involved in the pursuit at the corner of Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road in Springfield.

The SUV had been making a left-hand turn, though both vehicles had a green light.

Kebbabi was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.

According to the OAG, investigators presented several videos to the grand jury, including dashcam footage, bodyworn camera footage, and surveillance videos from businesses in the area.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Campagna's defense counsel for comment.

