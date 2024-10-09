Bruce not leaving U.S. if Trump wins. These stars said they would

Fake news!

Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

APP.com reports they seem to have stemmed from some mysterious post on July 11 that read “Bruce Springsteen announces he will leave the United States if Donald Trump is elected President in 2024! Thoughts?” There was no attribution and no video confirming Bruce said this, and it was viewed nearly 7 million times.

He didn’t say it. And the rumors and hostility telling Bruce not to let the door hit him in the ass on his way out seemed to start up again after he endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Now, four years ago, there was a time when Springsteen joked about seeing you “on the next plane” if Trump were reelected, but it was just that, a joke. Just as Trump himself joked days later that he himself would leave the country if he lost.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did.

66th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Miley Cyrus

In 2016, Cyrus wanted Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton, and when that nomination didn’t happen posted this on Instagram:

“My heart is broken into 100000 pieces…I am moving if [Donald Trump] is my president! I don't say things I don't mean!"

She didn’t mean it.

Raven-Symone Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP loading...

Raven-Symone

She vowed the following insanity:

“My confession for this election is if any Republican gets nominated, I'm going to move to Canada with my entire family. I already have my ticket."

Gets nominated? Uh, one always gets nominated. Anyway, she never moved to Canada.

19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Amy Schumer

“My act will change because I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It’s beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It’s just too crazy.”

Once he won, she had a very different statement.

“Anyone saying pack your bags is just as disgusting as anyone who voted for this racist, homophobic, openly disrespectful woman abuser. Like the rest of us, I am grieving today."

Getty Images for Roadside Attrac Getty Images for Roadside Attrac loading...

Samuel L. Jackson

“If that mother—er becomes president, I’m moving my black ass to South Africa.”

He became president. Jackson’s black ass remained in the United States.

AMC's "Breaking Bad" Panel - Comic-Con International 2012 Getty Images loading...

Bryan Cranston

“Absolutely, I would definitely move.”

He didn’t move.

Lena Dunham AP loading...

Lena Dunham

This one was so bold she swore she would move out of the country and called out others who only said they would and really wouldn’t.

"I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver.”

Trump became president. She never moved.

2024 BAFTA Tea Party Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

Neve Campbell

Campbell is already a Canadian native and, in 2016, vowed to move back home should Trump win the White House.

She didn’t move and had not much to say after he won.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show Getty Images for Critics Choice loading...

Chelsea Handler

The comic and author said this in 2016:

“I did buy a house in another country just in case…so all these people that threaten to leave the country and then don’t — I actually will leave that country.”

She didn’t leave. Then, she lamely said she was only staying because her co-workers begged her to. "Everyone in my office is like, 'You have a responsibility, you have a voice, and you need to use it, and you have to be here.”

Riiiiiiight.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈