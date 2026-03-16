Having spent many years traveling the state and working with pregnancy resource centers, I can tell you that young women in New Jersey facing an unplanned pregnancy are only given one direction from the state:

Can't afford to have a baby? Abortion is the only answer provided.

Let's set aside for a moment that abortion comes with a high cost for expectant mothers, both in physical and mental health.

The very meaning of the word "choice" tells us that there would be two or more options from which to choose.

That is simply not the case in New Jersey.

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images loading...

Legal battle over pregnancy resource centers in New Jersey

The advocates for Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry, most Democrats and some Republicans, are busy trying to eliminate choice and informed consent.

They have been actively fighting to have these critical centers closed, which would deny women a huge resource at a very vulnerable time.

The good news is we scored a legislative victory as the effort to shut them down hit a huge legal block.

The important work continues to make sure that young women who are facing an unplanned pregnancy can get the help they need and the information they deserve before they make an irreversible choice.

If pro-choice politicians are truly about a woman's choice and not just a shill for the abortion industry, they should join me in calling for full support for these incredible pregnancy resource centers, which, according to advocates and industry experts, save the government $3 to $8 in social services spending per dollar invested in helping young women while they are pregnant.

Photo by Bagoes Ilhamy on Unsplash Photo by Bagoes Ilhamy on Unsplash loading...

Ultrasounds and support services change many decisions

We also know from stats shared over the years from medical professionals working on the ground that 80-90% of the mom-to-be choose to have their babies when they see the ultrasound.

Empowering women, protecting children and saving tax dollars are a win-win for all of us.

The most important thing in this discussion is to think about the women going through a decision crisis right now.

If you or someone you know is pregnant and needs help, please click below and find a resource center near you. It's a free service.

Get the help and information you need before making a life-changing decision:

Women’s Pregnancy Resource Centers

New Jersey Resources for Pregnant Women

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈