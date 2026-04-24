🚨15 high-capacity crop-spraying drones were reported stolen

🚨They are capable of spreading large amounts of liquid fast guided by GPS

🚨Former FBI agent warns theft could have dangerous consequences if misused

New Jersey could be in for another drone scare after over a dozen used for farming were stolen.

The recent thefts come after hundreds of drones were reported flying over New Jersey for several months at the end of 2024. The sightings led to much speculation about their intent and origin. Drones were being banned by the FAA from airspace over much of the state.

The website High Stack reported that 15 crop-spraying drones were stolen in March from a warehouse in Harrison using forged documents. The GPS-guided drones can each spread 31 gallons of liquid over 15 acres in eight minutes.

A former FBI agent told the publication that the FBI is "freaked out for good reason" because in the wrong hands, it could prove to be deadly.

The FBI's Newark office told New Jersey 101.5 it had no comment about the stolen drones from Hudson County. The state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

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Drones stolen in Kentucky

After President Donald Trump promised an answer about the drones on his first day in office, the White House announced that they had been authorized by the FAA "for research and various other unspecified reasons."

The explanation was similar to what the Biden administration said in its final days.

Four small quadcopter drones were stolen from a building at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, between November 2025 and April, according to the U.S. Army.

"Drones" over Point Pleasant Beach (Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration) "Drones" over Point Pleasant Beach (Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

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