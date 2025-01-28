Trump finally puts NJ drone mystery to rest. Or has he?

✅ President Trump promised a report about drones

President Donald Trump has finally explained why drones have been flying over New Jersey. And it sounds a lot like what the Biden administration had said about them.

After promising a report by the second day of his term, Trump issued a statement Tuesday afternoon at the White House through press secretary Karoline Leavitt at her first briefing.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy," Leavitt said.

Leavitt did not disclose the nature of the research or if the research was being done by the government, the military or a private company. She also did not explain why the FAA instituted a temporary flight restriction for drones over 57 locations in the state.

Federal officials under President Biden had said much the same thing about the drone sightings, saying many were lawfully operated while other sightings were not of drones at all but of manned aircraft or stars and planets that people had mistaken for drones.

Carefully chosen words

The latest White House explanation disappointed Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, who weeks ago walked out of a drone briefing because he was unsatisfied with information from the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.

"It wasn't at all what I was expecting, to be honest. It seemed like the words were chosen way too carefully. They were authorized by the FAA for research? What the hell does that mean?" Bergen told New Jersey 101.5. "We're expecting real answers, and if the White House knows enough to give us that much, then they know more to really clarify it. And they didn't do that."

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, who saw the drones first hand, question why the Biden administration didn't release this information.

"It’s absurd that the Biden Administration flat out lied to the American people for months about this. They continually tried to tell everyone they were seeing things and nothing was going on, when they knew what it was all along. It certainly begs the question…. Why?"

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, on the other hand, was satisfied with the explanation.

“There is no reason for the federal government to withhold this information from the public. The lack of communication from the Biden administration led to very real concern from New Jersey residents. Government transparency is paramount and I appreciate the Trump administration providing this information to the public," the Republican gubernatorial candidate said.

There were no follow-up questions for Leavitt about the drones.

