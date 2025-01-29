Some NJ officials still want more from Trump about drone mystery

⭕ President Donald Trump released his promised statement about drones on Tuesday

Several New Jersey officials are disappointed with President Donald Trump’s statement about drones and wondered why the Biden administration didn't offer the same explanation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday read a statement from Trump saying there was nothing to indicate the drones were a national security threat and that they were being used for lawful purposes.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy," Leavitt said during her first press breifing.

Leavitt did not disclose the nature of the research or if the research was being done by the government, the military or a private company. She also did not explain why the FAA instituted a temporary flight restriction for drones over 57 locations in the state.

The sightings have continued in Belleville, Hillsborough, the Mays Landing section of Hamilton (Atlantic), Martinsville, Newark, Oradell, Pedricktown, Ringwood and West Caldwell in the past two days, according to the Enigma Labs drone report map.

Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to be satisfied with the explanation but other New Jersey leaders were not.

Reaction from New Jersey leaders

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said that while he is happy that there is no national security threat presented by the drones, he sent a letter to the FAA demanding further explanation about the “research and various other reasons” that the drones were conducting.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J. 7th District, thanked Trump for providing an explanation but said there are still many unanswered questions. The congressman also expressed concern about why the Biden administration had not share this information. Pentagon officials under Biden had said that the drones were not operated by any foreign adversary but they did not say that any of the drones were for "research" purposes. Biden officials also dismissed many of the drone reports as misidentification of manned aircraft and stars and planets.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden lay blame on the FAA for a “lack of transparency” about the drones creating “heightened alarm” and “unnecessary anxiety” in the community. Golden repeated his call for Congress efforts to pass legislation to give local law enforcement the ability to respond to drones.

Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, R-Monmouth, called the "lack of transparency" from the Biden administration "deeply troubling and unacceptable." She was "grateful to the Trump administration for stepping in with transparency, providing answers and ensuring accountability."

Belleville Mayor Michael Mellham calls Trump's explanation "a cover story." The Republican mayor said he is concerned about the "various other reasons" the drones are over a densely populated area. "We need to know the EXACT REASON the FAA permitted drones to fly just over our homes in the middle of the busiest air space in the country," he said on X.

