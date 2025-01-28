‘Beloved’ Maple Shade school district employee dies in accident

&#8216;Beloved&#8217; Maple Shade school district employee dies in accident

Police at Maple Shade School District bus garage 1/28/25 (6 ABC Action News

🚨An employee died inside the district bus garage, according to the superintendent

🚨The identity of the employee or the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed

🚨Maple Shade schools will be closed on Wednesday

MAPLE SHADE — A school district employee was killed in a crash in a bus garage Tuesday afternoon.

Maple Shade School District Superintendent Beth Norcia in a statement on the district website, said school will be canceled in the district on Wednesday to allow students and staff to grieve the loss of the "beloved" staff member.

The identity of the employee and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

Counselors on hand

Police told NBC Philadelphia that the employee was struck by a bus.

The garage is located on the property of Maple Shade High School on Frederick Avenue.

The Burlington County Crisis Response Team and counselors will be available the rest of the week at schools.

