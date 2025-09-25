🍺 Iron Hill Brewery has shut down all locations across NJ, PA, and DE as of Sept. 25, citing bankruptcy and financial strain.

🍺 The mass closure comes weeks after three of its locations also closed

🍺 Founded in 1996, the brewery was known for pairing beer-infused cuisine with rotating seasonal brews.

A 29-year-old brewery with a chain of brewpubs in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey has announced it has closed all of its locations.

Bankruptcy forces Iron Hill Brewery to shut doors permanently

The owners of Iron Hill Brewery made an announcement on social media stating that as of today, Sept. 25, all of its locations are closed, citing financial challenges and the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy.

Iron Hill Brewery has closed all of its locations (Iron Hill via Facebook) Iron Hill Brewery has closed all of its locations (Iron Hill via Facebook) loading...

“To our valued guests, after many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years. We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms,” the Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant Team wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

ALSO READ: Popular restaurant chain is opening a new NJ location

Mass closures come after earlier shutdowns in Voorhees and beyond

The mass closure comes just weeks after the brewery closed three locations in Voorhees, New Jersey, Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware. That left 16 locations, including only one left in the Garden State in Maple Shade. Other nearby Iron Hill Brewery locations included Center City, Media, Newtown, and North Wales, PA.

Iron Hill Brewery has closed all of its locations (Iron Hill via Facebook) Iron Hill Brewery has closed all of its locations (Iron Hill via Facebook) loading...

Employees stunned by sudden closure with little warning

Brewery owners are aware of the impact these closures will have on their staff.

“We understand that this news is coming with limited notice; however, we have been working diligently behind the scenes to secure new sources of funding and explore alternative solutions to avoid this situation,” according to a message from the brewery to employees via the company’s scheduling platform, Restaurant365.

Legacy of Iron Hill: A 1996 start and a beer-focused food menu

Iron Hill Brewery, which opened on Nov. 14, 1996, was named in honor of the historical significance of Iron Hill, the tallest hill in Delaware.

One of the things that sets Iron Hill Brewery apart from other brewpubs is that its food menu was designed to complement its beers, with some dishes incorporating beer into their ingredients.

There was also a selection of rotating beers on the menu, including signature styles and seasonal offerings.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom