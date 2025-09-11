Oh boy, am I happy to be a Monmouth County resident right now because this restaurant sounds delicious.

The fast-casual restaurant chain out of New York, Just Salad, is opening another New Jersey location, this time in Middletown.

It will be the chain's fourth restaurant, located on Route 35 in Monmouth County.

Just Salad has a pretty simple premise:

offer healthy, affordable, climate-conscious, and mouth-wateringly delicious meals. We were just salad, but we were damn good salad.

New Just Salad opening in Middletown, NJ

The chain offers a variety of salads (pardon me, damn good salads!), warm bowls, wraps, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies.

You can check out their full menu on right here.

Just Salad

According to their website:

While our mouthwatering menus change, our commitment to reuse stays the same. Since we opened in 2006, we've helped guests to reduce their environmental impact with our reusable bowls.

They also have several “climate-smart” partners, as the chain aims to be eco-friendly. What isn’t there to love?

In total, they have over 90 restaurants across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

HGTV named this charming jewel the best small town in NJ

The newest Just Salad location will be on Route 35 in Middletown as part of the transformation of the former Sears Auto Center.

Asbury Park Press reports that the new 2,495-square-foot restaurant will have 40 seats inside and 12 on a patio outside.

