HGTV took a deep look into small towns across America and they compiled a list of the best, most charming Top 50.

Lambertville NJ Photo by Catherine Kerr on Unsplash loading...

One New Jersey town made the list.

They looked at towns for their quaint shops and restaurants, interesting history, natural beauty, and fun experiences. You can probably make an argument for a lot of New Jersey towns using that criteria.

I thought about Flemington, where I lived until recently, because of the history. The majority of buildings in town are historic in nature. And the Lindbergh kidnapping case was tried there. Plus, more and more quaint shops are opening as the town is going through a renaissance.

But what HGTV named as the best small town in New Jersey was a little to the west.

It’s a Hunterdon County town right along the Delaware River, I’ve visited often enough. Lots of art shops and antique stores, restaurants, and coffee shops.

For Halloween, the town truly goes all out in decorating. And it’s somewhat of a twin city situation with New Hope, Pennsylvania, just a walk across the bridge. There you’ll find more of the same but with a bit of a younger, more hipster vibe.

They described Lambertville as “home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit alongside the scenic Delaware River. This town of 4,000 residents, founded in 1705, also boasts federal townhouses and Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants and award-winning hotels and B&Bs.”

If you’ve never been there and want to experience it this fall, it’s a peaceful time. But leave your stress at home. That’s not in style here.