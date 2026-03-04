Big lineup ready to play at Monmouth 250 The Concert at Park Stage
As America gets ready to celebrate its 250th birthday, a big lineup of well-known musicians will hit the stage for Monmouth 250, The Concert to be held at ParkStage in Freehold, NJ.
Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul will headline a very popular New Jersey lineup with singer, songwriter and outstanding saxophone player from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Jake Clemons and his band; plus Pittsburgh’s own and Springsteen favorite, Joe Grushecky and the House Rockers with special guest Gary U.S. Bonds.
Popular Jersey band, Low Cut Connie will excite the crowd and the ever popular The Weeklings will also be part of the big show.
This is going to be a great show. If I am not mistaken, the last time these great groups performed together was at The Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park.
I was at the show on the side of the stage, and the energy, talent, and excitement filled the theater for the full three and a half hours for all who had the privilege to see that show.
The Count Basie Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Monmouth County Tourism are the host of the show.
The packed show will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2026.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 6th, 2026, at 10 a.m. and will be available by clicking on the links below.
The event will also be a part of the summer season launch of the incredible new venue ParkStage, located off Kozloski Road in Freehold.
This expensive, open-air venue has dedicated concessions and bathroom facilities, an elevated covered viewing of the stage, fast access to the stage pit in front of the stage, handicap access, and multiple VIP seating and experiences.
Parking is free!
I suggest you get your tickets soon, although the venue is open air and primarily general admission, you’ll want to make sure you are lucky enough to get in.
For tickets go to this link https://parkstage.org/ or ticketmaster.com
For info on the venue and lineup please link in to: https://parkstage.org/
