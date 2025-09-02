I reject the notion of outsiders that New Jersey is just smokestacks and highways. We get it, the only place you’ve been is Newark airport.

We are so much more than that. Hell, there’s a reason we were named the Garden State.

We have an abundance of picturesque spots to visit and relax.

The online publication TheTravel.com looked at TripAdvisor to find the most peaceful spots in each state.

Red Bank is the town that travelers on TripAdvisor named the most peaceful in New Jersey.

As explained by TheTravel:

Red Bank was named for the red soil along the Navesink River that is situates on. Red Bank is praised for its peaceful residential neighborhoods, such as River Plaza, and its beautiful, walkable downtown, perfect for a gentle stroll and browsing.

Grab a cup of coffee in one of the town's many coffee shops and soak in the welcoming, friendly atmosphere.

Things to do in Red Bank

Of course, Red Bank is home to the iconic Count Basie Center for the Arts, but there’s a ton of other entertainment.

The Monmouth County town has plenty of exciting events throughout the year, including the International Beer, Wine, and Food Festival, an indie film festival, the Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival, a Halloween parade, and a holiday town lighting.

On a personal note, two of my good friends recently bought a home in Red Bank, and so far, they are having a blast. It took them no time to find restaurants they love.

Next time you’re looking for a nice night out without having to leave the state, look no further than Red Bank.

