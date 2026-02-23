It’s baaaaaaack.

If you live the life of safety pins as accessories, studded belts, fishnet stockings, combat boots, Green Day, The Clash, and Ramones, or if you’re just curious about it all, you should know that the New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market is coming back to the Garden State.

It used to be known as the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market until it changed its name. Hey, if Simon John Ritchie could change his name (to Sid Vicious), so can this. It’s known as “the ultimate underground shopping experience and arts festival.”

Their 2026 Spring Fling is set for April 11 and 12 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison. 100+ vendors will include clothing, tattoo artists, vinyl, anything that makes the punk scene what it is. This flea market has even been known to have taxidermy vendors. I kid you not.

There’s going to be an appearance by Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein from The Misfits. Always thought that was the ultimate name for a punk rock band by the way. But I digress.

So here’s what you need to know. The New Jersey Punk Rock Flea Market happens on Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, which is at 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Tickets are $15 in advance through their website and $20 at the door. And a punk way of advertising, children under a certain age are free? “Spawn 12 and under free.”

If you want to enjoy the scene or just want to people watch, there will be plenty to see.

