Have you heard about the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards? They had many different categories, but one was the best new attraction. Anything that came out after April 2024 could qualify.

Well, guess what Jersey place made the Top 10.

Adventure Aquarium Adventure Aquarium via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

It’s the new sand attraction at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Opened in June, Imagination Sand Station is part of Adventure Aquarium’s brand-new Kaleidoscope Cove, a 2,000-square-foot immersive space jammed with technology, color and aquatic inspiration. At the center of it all is a digital sand table where you can sculpt landscapes with your hands. As you move the sand, the table responds in real time, projecting changing topography, light effects and patterns that resemble ocean environments. How cool is this?

The idea is to give visitors a “micro-reality” experience, helping them understand how different landscapes work and which animals live within them — without ever feeling like homework.

Kaleidoscope Cove doesn’t stop there. The space also features a massive interactive light wall, a glowing jellyfish exhibit and a mural that brings guest-drawn sketches to life. It’s colorful, hands-on and perfect for curious kids — and adults who still like to play.

Best of all?

Imagination Sand Station and Kaleidoscope Cove are included with regular aquarium admission.

Not bad, New Jersey. Not bad at all.

Adventure Aquarium Adventure Aquarium via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

In case you’re curious, here’s what rounded out the Top 10.

1 — Octagon Earthworks at Hopewell

2 — Ceremonial Earthworks — Newark, Ohio.

3 — Atlas9 — Kansas City, Kansas.

4 — EXP Rosemont - Rosemont, Illinois.

5 — Cirque du Soleil 'Auana - Honolulu, Hawaii.

6 — The Tide Pool at The Florida Aquarium - Tampa, Florida.

Conestee Nature Playscape — Greenville, South Carolina.

7 — Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth —

North Richland Hills, Texas.

Fallen Fruit: 'The Power of Pollinators (And Other Living Things)' at Nevada Museum of Art - Reno, Nevada.

8 — Fallen Fruit: 'The Power of Pollinators (And Other Living Things)' at Nevada Museum of Art - Reno, Nevada.

9 — Universal Epic Universe — Orlando, Florida.

10 — Imagination Sand Station at Adventure Aquarium — Camden, New Jersey.

Discover the 10 Best Fishing Spots in New Jersey for Anglers Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here. While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing. New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo