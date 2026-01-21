After leaving NJ, these are some things you can’t help but miss
For unfortunate circumstances I had to bow out of New Jersey for a few days.
I’m writing this from Connecticut where I’m dealing with family matters, and I must tell you: I’m really missing the Garden State.
Connecticut is a fine state and all but I’m very happy that by the time you read this I’ll be back in my home state, because I’m going through what I’m self-diagnosing as “Jersey Withdrawal.”
Here are a few.
What New Jerseyans begin to appreciate when we have to go out of state
The quick Jersey pace
Any time I leave the New York / New Jersey area, I’m reminded of how much of a slower pace other states go at.
Whether it’s customer service, waiting tables, or even just the speed at which people talk, it’s like cultural whiplash.
Excellent pizza
I saw a brochure for a “Pizza Tour of Connecticut” at a rest stop and laughed out loud.
I should have kept it as a souvenir. You couldn’t pay me to do it. Might as well call it the “Tour of Disappointment.”
Not having to pump my own gas
After nearly 200 miles, it was time to fill up the gas tank. This was during the snow we received over the weekend, mind you.
For the record: I’ve never been one to poo-poo the right to pump your own gas (I think it should be optional for us).
That said, the bitter cold reminded me of how much I feel like a Jersey Princess when I get to stay inside my vehicle while someone else takes care of me during weather events.
VISIT NJ: Explore the best of the Garden State
An authentic breakfast bagel
Why do other states even try to make a bagel sandwich? The doughy, circular slop that they’re serving isn’t even a proper bagel.
Amateurs.
Jersey drivers
Out-of-staters can say we drive fast or aggressively all they want, but at least we know what we’re doing.
I can’t even tell you how many slow left lane drivers I dealt with. That lane is for passing, people!
Wawa
Yeah, yeah, I know. While Wawa started in PA, it’s undeniably become a Garden State symbol.
Heck, I bet you could recite your go-to order right now without their ordering screen prompting you.
(For me: 6-inch toasted buffalo chicken hoagie, cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, and whatever spicy or chipotle mayo they’re serving that week.)
I could have used one of those in my time in Connecticut.
READ MORE: A letter of appreciation for our NJ101.5 listeners
New Jersey, as much crap as I give you while I’m here, I can’t help but miss you when I’m gone.
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
7 things you forgot about how great New Jersey is
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for January (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.