For unfortunate circumstances I had to bow out of New Jersey for a few days.

I’m writing this from Connecticut where I’m dealing with family matters, and I must tell you: I’m really missing the Garden State.

Connecticut is a fine state and all but I’m very happy that by the time you read this I’ll be back in my home state, because I’m going through what I’m self-diagnosing as “Jersey Withdrawal.”

Here are a few.

What New Jerseyans begin to appreciate when we have to go out of state

Quick Pace Photo by Gabe on Unsplash loading...

The quick Jersey pace

Any time I leave the New York / New Jersey area, I’m reminded of how much of a slower pace other states go at.

Whether it’s customer service, waiting tables, or even just the speed at which people talk, it’s like cultural whiplash.

Pizza Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash loading...

Excellent pizza

I saw a brochure for a “Pizza Tour of Connecticut” at a rest stop and laughed out loud.

I should have kept it as a souvenir. You couldn’t pay me to do it. Might as well call it the “Tour of Disappointment.”

Gas Pump Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

Not having to pump my own gas

After nearly 200 miles, it was time to fill up the gas tank. This was during the snow we received over the weekend, mind you.

For the record: I’ve never been one to poo-poo the right to pump your own gas (I think it should be optional for us).

That said, the bitter cold reminded me of how much I feel like a Jersey Princess when I get to stay inside my vehicle while someone else takes care of me during weather events.

Bagels Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash loading...

VISIT NJ: Explore the best of the Garden State

An authentic breakfast bagel

Why do other states even try to make a bagel sandwich? The doughy, circular slop that they’re serving isn’t even a proper bagel.

Amateurs.

Driver Photo by Bilderboken on Unsplash loading...

Jersey drivers

Out-of-staters can say we drive fast or aggressively all they want, but at least we know what we’re doing.

I can’t even tell you how many slow left lane drivers I dealt with. That lane is for passing, people!

Wawa Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

Wawa

Yeah, yeah, I know. While Wawa started in PA, it’s undeniably become a Garden State symbol.

Heck, I bet you could recite your go-to order right now without their ordering screen prompting you.

(For me: 6-inch toasted buffalo chicken hoagie, cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, and whatever spicy or chipotle mayo they’re serving that week.)

I could have used one of those in my time in Connecticut.

New Jersey, as much crap as I give you while I’m here, I can’t help but miss you when I’m gone.

