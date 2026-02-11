✨Real-life mermaids return to Adventure Aquarium in Camden for the popular Mermaids Experience

✨Guests can watch mermaids swim with sharks, pose for photos, and enjoy themed food, lights and “shell-fie” stations throughout the aquarium.

✨ Gold and Platinum members get early access and exclusive perks

CAMDEN — What little girl has not thought of becoming a mermaid when she grew up, especially after watching Ariel get her Prince Eric at the end of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” right?

Mermaids return to Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Real-life mermaids are returning to Adventure Aquarium in Camden for the very popular Mermaids Experience from Feb. 20 through March 15 on Fridays through Sundays.

“Beloved year after year, mermaids transform the entire aquarium into an immersive underwater fantasy, where real-life mermaids glide gracefully through the shark realm, relax among friendly stingrays, and greet guests in a glittering, photo-worthy dry-land grotto,” Adventure Aquarium wrote in a press release.

Watch mermaids swim with sharks and stingrays

Guests will see real-life shimmery and shiny mermaids swimming among the sharks and other sea life, performing "aqua-batics," and hanging out in a stingray lagoon.

Everyone, young and old, can then meet a mermaid, get a professional photo with one of these glamorous women in an enchanted grotto, and wave to mermaids relaxing in Stingray Beach Club, while they are surrounded by friendly rays.

Every half hour, the aquarium’s Rotunda comes alive with a mermaid-themed light spectacle, too.

‘Shell-fies,’ themed treats and collectible cards

Looking for the perfect photo op? “Shell-fies” — mermaid-themed selfie stations — will pop up throughout the aquarium.

Guests can also enjoy a host of mermaid-themed food items available, including a mermaid fishbowl, mermaid treasure cookies, and more.

Collect exclusive cards from each mermaid meet-and-greet, with bonus cards available throughout the experience.

Special perks for Adventure Aquarium members

Plus, there’s a really cool perk for Adventure Aquarium Gold and Platinum Members.

Not only will they receive early access in the Currents Ballroom on Friday, February 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a themed story time with fun surprises, but they will also have priority access to view the first official mermaid dive.

Mermaids at Adventure Aquarium is included with general admission. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit here.

