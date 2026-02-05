🚨Veteran Camden firefighter dies after falling through ice

CAMDEN — A veteran firefighter fell through the ice and drowned while inspecting a fire boat on Thursday morning.

The firefighter, a man in his 60s, was performing a routine inspection of the boat with three other firefighters docked at Wiggins Marina around 11 a.m. and became trapped, according to Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax. He was pulled out of the water and taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us. I do not have enough words that I could even say that could tell you how this is hurting all of us," Flax said.

The chief said many firefighters from surrounding communities and Philadelphia responded quickly to the scene.

Mayor honors fallen firefighter, first line-of-duty death in decades

Flax said many in the department were "hard hit and hurt" by the drowning. Flax declined to give specific information about the firefighter's career but said he was a dedicated firefighter who understood and knew his job very well."

Mayor Vic Carstarphen offered praise for the firefighter.

"He wasn't just a public servant. He was a husband, was a brother, a father that committed his life to serving and protecting and being there for our residents in the city. The city will be there to support his family," Carstarphen said during a media briefing.

Flax said it has been over 30 years since a Camden firefighter died in the line of duty.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

