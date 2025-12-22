🐧Two endangered African penguin chicks, were born at a NJ aquarium, marking a major conservation milestone.

🐧Their birth comes weeks after African penguins were re-listed as critically endangered, with extinction feared by 2035.

🐧 Aquarium biologists say the chicks highlight the growing importance of captive breeding and conservation efforts in New Jersey.

CAMDEN — Christmas came early to a New Jersey aquarium, as two baby African penguin chicks were born, marking a critical milestone for the endangered species.

Two African Penguin chicks were born at Adventure Aquarium in Camden in November (Adventure Aquarium) Two African Penguin chicks were born at Adventure Aquarium in Camden in November (Adventure Aquarium) loading...

Baby African penguins born at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

The two baby penguins, named Duffy and Oscar, were born at Adventure Aquarium in Camden in early November, according to an announcement made on Saturday.

Critically endangered African penguins face extinction risk

Their arrival is a major milestone for the species, as African Penguins were re-listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in October 2024, due to habitat loss and environmental factors.

Duffy and Oscar are the 51st and 52nd species chicks to hatch at the aquarium, officials announced.

Meet Duffy and Oscar: The newest penguin chicks with local ties

Duffy is named after Adventure Aquarium staff member, Jen Duffy, who has been on the Bird and Mammal team at the aquarium since 2006.

Oscar takes his namesake from his parents, Myer and Cornelia (whose nickname is Corn Dog), hence his hot dog-themed name, a cheeky reference to the famous hot dog brand.

The penguin chicks arrival comes on the back of the 2024 hatchling of Gabby and Shubert, the 49th and 50th African Penguins to hatch at Adventure Aquarium.

Gabby and Shubert were also the first chicks to hatch since 202, and both celebrated their first birthday on December 1st.

The two celebrated with enrichment items, a swim, and a festive light show just for them.

Conservation efforts key as African penguins rapidly decline

African Penguins are native to the coast of southwestern Africa, and despite their small size, can eat up to 20% of their body weight in one sitting, the aquarium said in a released statement.

Experts predict that African Penguins could be functionally extinct by 2035 if conservation efforts are not prioritized. The rapid decline of these penguins is rooted in a combination of human activities and environmental changes, including food shortages caused by commercial fishing, climate change, and oil spills.

That’s why the work that these biologists and the husbandry team at Adventure Aquarium do to protect and conserve the species is so important.

