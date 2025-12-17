🐢Rescued terrapin hatchlings get a winter lifeline in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY — Five rescued diamondback terrapin hatchlings from Long Beach Island will have a temporary home during the winter at a popular New Jersey interactive science museum and learning center.

Liberty Science Center welcomes rescued diamondback terrapins

Liberty Science Center in Jersey City just welcomed the baby terrapin turtles.

Since they were discovered so late in the season, long after they should have been safely nestled in their winter habitats, LSC will care for the hatchlings through the cold winter months before releasing them in the spring.

Project Terrapin leads Long Beach Island turtle rescue

The hatchlings were collected from a monitored nesting site on Long Beach Island by a team at Project Terrapin, a research and education initiative dedicated to protecting New Jersey’s diamondback terrapin populations.

Through hands-on science, habitat conservation, and community engagement, Project Terrapin works to ensure the continued survival of this important coastal species.

Baby terrapins in ‘Our Hudson Home’ exhibit

The hatchlings are currently off exhibit, but will be appearing in programs after they have adjusted to their new home, said LSC's Director of Animal Husbandry, Melissa Chin.

During their stay, the terrapins will be housed within LSC’s “Our Hudson Home” exhibit, where guests can learn about Hudson River wildlife and the importance of local ecosystem conservation.

The exhibit features local species, hands-on interactive elements, and real-time examples of environmental stewardship, including the terrapins’ rescue story.

They will be returned to Long Beach Island in late May, Chin said.

Why diamondback terrapins matter to New Jersey’s coast

"Diamondback terrapins are the only turtles in the world that spend their entire lives in brackish coastal marshes. They serve as an indicator species, helping to monitor the health of NJ'S salt marshes. Their presence and population health reflect the overall conditions of these ecosystems, which are vital for biodiversity and coastal protection," Chin said.

However, their populations are threatened by things like habitat loss and road mortalities, making their conservation crucial for New Jersey’s coastal ecosystems.

Project Terrapin supports habitat projects throughout the Barnegat Bay watershed, using research to develop sound conservation projects and educational initiatives, and promoting diamondback terrapin research, conservation, and education.

