⚖️ An Ocean County man has been sentenced to 10 years, while a former Union County teacher faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

📱 Prosecutors say both men used messaging apps to share or store large collections of child sexual abuse material.

📂 Investigators recovered hundreds of images and videos from phones, laptops and storage devices.

Two New Jersey men — one of them a former teacher — have admitted to keeping large collections of child sexual abuse materials.

Ocean County man sentenced to 10 years for distributing child sexual abuse material

In one case out of Ocean County, 53-year-old Edward Lynch was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of videos and photos.

Lynch shared more than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse material using popular apps Telegram, Session, and Wickr Me, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

He appeared in Ocean County Superior Court on Wednesday for his sentencing.

Edward Lynch, of Toms River (Ocean County jail)

Lynch will also be required to register as a sex offender with the state under Megan’s Law, and will be under parole supervision for life.

He was first arrested in 2023 and in 2024, faced the charge to which he pleaded guilty.

Former Westfield High School teacher pleads guilty in federal court

Matthew Ozol, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.

The 40-year-old Ozol taught math at Westfield High School before resigning in June 2022. Law enforcement said that starting that year, Ozol sent and received text messages on encrypted apps, including in a chat group called “Baby Rapist,” expressing a desire to sexually abuse children.

Items seized from Ozol on Aug.5, 2025, include an iPhone, a laptop, a USB storage device and an external hard drive.

On Ozol’s electronic devices, officers found more than 100 images and 75 videos of child pornography, including many involving sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

When sentenced in federal court in August, Ozol faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

