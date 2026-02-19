March is almost here. Will it come in like a lion? That’s a question for New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

But one thing we know for sure is that in New Jersey, St. Patrick’s Day is not just a day, it’s a month-long celebration from March 1-31.

Luckily, there are no shortages of great bars and Irish pubs to enjoy a pint, a shot, a corned beef sandwich, and maybe a spiked coffee to cap off the evening.

These are 15 of the best Irish pubs in New Jersey for St. Patrick’s Month.

North Jersey

O'Leary's Publik House, Jersey City (Google Street View) O'Leary's Publik House, Jersey City (Google Street View) loading...

788 Garfield Ave, Jersey City

Opened in 2014 by a Jersey City native and firefighter, who wanted a welcoming spot for locals and hardworking men and women to unwind without breaking the bank, this quintessential neighborhood watering hole is a perfect place to get your Irish on.

The menu focuses on American pub fare, such as burgers, wings, and sandwiches. Be sure to try Mrs. O’Leary’s Melt (a burger in a grilled cheese), and the Irish Nachos (fresh-cut fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing).

Plus, there are tons of beers and cocktails to choose from.

Dowling's Irish Pub and Restaurant, Roselle Park (Facebook) Dowling's Irish Pub and Restaurant, Roselle Park (Facebook) loading...

117 Chestnut Street, Roselle Park

Owners Russell and Marc had one goal in mind when they opened this pub in 2015—make every guest feel like part of the crew. Whether it’s messy wings after work, Dowling’s famous Reuben Rolls with friends, or a pint at the bar, every visit feels like you’re pulling up a chair at your favorite aunt’s dinner table.

Come in for great food, drinks, and an Irish-hearted welcome.

Plenty of Guinness on tap, and they have a martini with Guinness and vanilla vodka, if you want to give it a whirl.

Thatcher McGhee's, Pompton Lakes (Google Street View) Thatcher McGhee's, Pompton Lakes (Google Street View) loading...

6 Wanaque Avenue, Pompton Lakes

“Whether you’re enjoying a Taste of Ireland in the comfort of the traditional thatched roof Irish cottage, or some American fare in the bar or dining room, Thatcher McGhee’s takes pride in the privilege to be part of your lives whether this is your first visit or you’re a regular part of the shenanigans, Thatchers invites you to create new memories while having a comforting meal or a refreshing pint!”

Thatcher McGhee’s is a great place to grab Irish specialties like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish lamb stew, Guinness beef stew, and more. Plus, there are lots of beers on tap, including Irish brews such as Smithwick’s, Magners Irish cider, and Harp lager.

McGovern's Tavern, Newark (Google Street View) McGovern's Tavern, Newark (Google Street View) loading...

58-60 New Street, Newark

A Newark favorite for all your St. Patrick’s Day food and beverage desires.

Aside from your favorite pints like Guinness and Smithwick’s, other signature cocktails include The Davy Mac—“Voted Ireland’s Best Gin and Tonic,” the Irish Mimosa (Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition, Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA and Grapefruit juice), Irish Mule (Jameson, Ginger Beer, lime juice), the Nutty Irishman (Frangelico, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and whipped cream), and Irish Coffee (Jameson Caskmates, Stout, and whipped cream).

Central Jersey (yes, it exists)

Hailey's Harp and Pub, Metuchen (Facebook) Hailey's Harp and Pub, Metuchen (Facebook) loading...

400 Main Street, Metuchen

The Metuchen community will be hanging out at Hailey’s Harp and Pub for St. Patrick’s Day. Since 2009, Hailey’s has been serving affordable top-shelf traditional Irish and pub fare, craft beers, and signature cocktails. They even serve an authentic Irish brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy Irish Eggs Benedict, spicy corned beef hash, Irish Toasties (open-faced grilled cheese with cheddar and Irish bacon, topped with sauteed onions, and homemade honey Dijon).

Tir na nOG, Trenton (Google Street View) Tir na nOG, Trenton (Google Street View) loading...

1324 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton

The name of the bar may be hard to pronounce, but Tir na nOg is a place in Irish folklore that translates to “the land of everlasting youth.”

This small Irish pub, located on the Trenton/Hamilton border, was founded in 1991 by the late Irishman Billy Briggs.

They have 11 beers on tap including Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks, Magner’s, and more. Plus, they serve 32 different types of Irish whiskey.

“You certainly will experience the best Irish Pub not only in the in the Greater Trenton area, but in the United States (voted one of the top 50 Irish Pubs in America)! You will not be disappointed,” according to the website.

Darby Road Pub, Scotch Plains (Google Street View) Darby Road Pub, Scotch Plains (Google Street View) loading...

450 Park Ave, Scotch Plains

This Irish soccer pub in the heart of Union County redefines the New Jersey pub experience

For St. Patrick’s Day, Darby Road Pub does it up right with a huge festival complete with DJs, bagpipers, Irish dancers, classic Irish cuisine, Irish beers, and cocktails.

For food, try the Gaelic Nachos (crispy fried potato dippers topped with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, and sour cream), or the Irish Burger (Irish cheddar, Irish bacon (rashers), and Jameson BBQ sauce).

South Jersey

Josie Kelly's Public House, Somer's Point (Google Street View) Josie Kelly's Public House, Somer's Point (Google Street View) loading...

908 Shore Road, Somers Point

Traditionally, an Irish pub should be an extension of the publican’s personality. At Josie Kelly’s, they honor that tradition with pictures of family, places they visited, family heirlooms, and artifacts brought over from Ireland.

“Our goal at Josie Kelly’s is to emulate what’s going on in Ireland and stay true to the traditions and the expectations that has made the Irish pub brand relevant for so many years,” according to the website.

Enjoy traditional Irish beers, plus specialty Irish cocktails.

Try the Peppermint Paddy (peppermint Schnapps, hot cocoa, whipped cream, and mint).

Crowd meal favorites include the Corned Beef and Cabbage, made with Josie’s top round of beef, mashed potatoes, roasted cabbage, carrot and fennel, and parsley cream sauce. Also, the Beef and Guinness Pie (21 beef tips in stout gravy, peas and carrots, pearl onions in a pie crust, served with either fries or an arugula salad).

Dooney's Pub, Voorhees (Google Street View) Dooney's Pub, Voorhees (Google Street View) loading...

154 Route 73, Voorhees

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Dooney’s Pub, where every day feels like the magical holiday with its warm atmosphere, friendly patrons, good eats and drinks to make you feel like you’re in Ireland.

Check out these fun Irish cocktails

O’Crushed – Jameson Orange, Orange Liqueur, Muddled Oranges, Ginger Ale

Magically Hungover – Lucky Charms-infused vanilla vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Amaretto, Fluff Rim

Irish You Were Peanut Butter – Bailey’s Irish Cream, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Espresso, Chocolate

Tater O’Tini – Malibu Coconut Rum, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Espresso

Irish Airhead – Jameson, Airheads Sour Mix, Lemon-Lime Soda

Old Fashioned Morning After – Bubba’s Pancakes and Bacon Whiskey, Orange Bitters, Muddled Orange

Pour Life Choices – Proper No. Twelve Apple Irish Whiskey, Bitters, Guinness Irish Stout, Orange

Leprechaun Sangria – Proper No. Twelve Apple Irish Whisky, Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Lemon-Lime Soda, Apples, Grapes

Irish Exit to Mexico – Michter’s US 1 Rye, Cantera Negra Café, Orange Liqueur, salt

The Irish Hill Tavern, Runnemede (Google Street View) The Irish Hill Tavern, Runnemede (Google Street View) loading...

810 E Clements Bridge Rd, Runnemede

This Irish-themed bar and grill offers a wide selection of beers, including classics like Guinness, and cocktails that fit the St. Patrick’s Day mood.

The Jersey Shore

Kelly's Tavern (Photo via Google Maps) Kelly's Tavern (Photo via Google Maps) loading...

Kelly’s Tavern

Kelly’s is probably one of the most famous places to hang out at the Jersey Shore for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Kelly’s has a menu section dedicated to Irish fare like Irish potato soup, Shepherd’s Pie, a corned beef platter, and the Blarney (open-faced sandwich on rye bread with horseradish mustard sauce, roast beef, fried onions, and melted cheddar cheese).

Get to the bar early. Seats will fill up fast as the place draws huge crowds for St. Patrick’s Day fun.

St. Stephen's Green Publick House (Google Maps) St. Stephen's Green Publick House (Google Maps) loading...

2031 Route 71, Spring Lake

Named after a famous inner city Publick Park in Dublin, Ireland, their Irish roots run deep at St. Stephen’s.

The place screams Irish from the décor and the entertainment, to the friendly staff, food, and beverages.

St. Stephen’s even serves as an Irish brunch that includes a traditional Irish breakfast of scrambled eggs, rashers, and bangers. There’s also Irish oatmeal, the Blarney Castle Waffle, Stuffed Irish Toast, and the O’Brien Wrap (eggs, sausage, tomato, bacon, onions, peppers, cheese, and hash browns).

Other fan favorites include Dublin Rolls (pulled corned beef, braised cabbage and vegetables wrapped in egg roll skins with Guinness mustard dipping sauce), traditional corned beef and cabbage, the Irish Dip sandwich, and The Blarney Steak sandwich.

Throw in a Guinness, some bagpipers, and you’ve got yourself a party.

The Dublin House, Red Bank (Google Maps) The Dublin House, Red Bank (Google Maps) loading...

30 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

This historic Irish pub is a local favorite. Dublin House goes all out for St. Pat’s Day, selling T-shirts, lining up entertainment, food, and drink specials galore.

Try their Taste of Ireland menu. That includes Irish Guinness Beef and Mushroom Stew, Irish Surf n’ Turf, Shepherd’s Pie, and Bangers and Mash.

The Irish Rail, Manasquan (Google Street View) The Irish Rail, Manasquan (Google Street View) loading...

229 E Main St, Manasquan

This place is a Shore favorite pre- or post-parade St. Patrick’s Day stops. Come in for a pint and some Irish-accented eats

Harrigan's Pub, Sea Girt (Google Street View) Harrigan's Pub, Sea Girt (Google Street View) loading...

703 Baltimore Blvd, Sea Girt

Harrigan’s Pub is famous for its perfectly poured Guinness pint, and its signature Sizzling Sliced Steak Sandwich---a house specialty for over 38 years.

They have 25 craft beers, cool St. Patrick’s Day cocktails and platters, along with live music and a super festive crowd for the holiday.

