TRENTON — With increased reports of masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showing up in New Jersey communities, Democratic lawmakers have backed a new trio of measures aimed at bolstering state safeguards.

Three bills would tax private detention profiteers, protect law enforcement access to local crime scenes involving ICE, and would disqualify ICE agents from state public employment.

Assemblywoman Katie Brennan, D-Hudson County, said one measure would impose a 50% tax on revenue of private detention centers, operating under government contracts.

The proposed legislation comes as U.S. Senator Cory Booker on Wednesday slammed news that ICE was moving forward with buying a warehouse in western Morris County for a new detention center.

Such a prospective Roxbury facility has been slammed by municipal leaders, as well as a large public turnout at a recent public hearing on the issue.

Taxing private detention profiteers

Bill A4300 would create a 50% tax on the gross receipts of private detention facilities operating in New Jersey under contracts with government entities. As written, the legislation would direct proceeds into a new “Immigrant Protection Fund,” dedicated to immigration services for New Jersey residents.

New Jersey recently launched a spot for locals to report on warrantless raids - on the official website of the New Jersey Office of Attorney General and allows individuals to upload videos, photos, and detailed reports about encounters with ICE personnel.

“People are terrified,” Brennan said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

She said the lack of accountability for current federal immigrations agents was driving such fears, as it does not allow for any way to verify such a person’s credentials.

Protecting Crime Scenes from ICE Interference

Bill A4301 would authorize all state, county, and municipal law enforcement officers to access crime scenes and evidence within their jurisdiction. The measure would make it a criminal offense for any person, including a federal officer, to block that access.

Last week, an Assembly committee advanced legislation to officially make the controversial Immigrant Trust Directive a state law. It drew sharp debate along partisan lines.

Banning ICE Agents from Public Employment

Bill A4302 would disqualify ICE agents and officers — who have served between Sept. 1, 2025 and Jan. 20, 2029, from holding employment as state or local government employees, law enforcement officers, or teachers in New Jersey.

Brennan said lawlessness on behalf of current ICE agents should eliminate them from serving in other public roles around the state.

Brennan and fellow Hudson County Assemblyman Ravi Bhalla joined Assemblywomen Annette Quijano and Alixon Collazos-Gill as prime sponsors of these bills.

Senator Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson County, would introduce the same measures in the state Senate.

The set of measures was also aimed at bolstering pending legislation introduced by Quijano, D-Union County. Bill A4078 would ban ICE from using state-owned property as staging areas for enforcement operations.

NJ Congressional delegation slams possible new ICE detention site

By Wednesday evening, Congressman Rob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, had launched a statewide initiative to oppose the proposed ICE warehouse facility in Roxbury Township.

He was joined by fellow democrats: U.S. Senator Andy Kim and Congressmembers Herb Conaway Jr., N.J.-3rd District, Josh Gottheimer, N.J.-5th, LaMonica McIver, N.J.-10th District, Donald Norcross, N.J.-1st District, Frank Pallone, NJ-6th District, Nellie Pou, N.J.-9th District, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, N.J.-12th District.

“From Roxbury to Newark, Private Detention Centers have no place in New Jersey,” Kim said in a written statement. “These companies have shown they'd rather put their own profits over the care they're supposed to provide. We can’t risk more injuries, accidents, and chaos that puts our communities at risk."

"You deserve to have your voice heard as we hold these companies and the Trump Administration accountable, which is why I stand with my colleagues as we take action to protect those who call New Jersey home," Senator Kim added.

