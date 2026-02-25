What’s coming to Roxbury is about to fire up every group chat in New Jersey.

You may have heard that a massive warehouse on Route 46 is officially being turned into an immigrant detention and processing center by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The building is 470,000 square feet. It’s brand new. And it’s right in Roxbury Township.

This has been rumored for months, now it’s real. ICE closed on the building, and it’s expected to handle somewhere between 1,000 and 1,500 detainees at a time. That would make it one of the largest ICE facilities in New Jersey.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images loading...

Residents have been protesting. Town officials say they were told days earlier that the sale wasn’t happening, only to find out it absolutely was. The mayor and council are now preparing legal action, saying this is not appropriate for a suburban neighborhood, especially with limited water and sewer infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the federal government is pushing the usual talking points. Jobs. Economic impact. Tax revenue. DHS says it could bring 1,300 jobs and generate millions locally.

This is not the kind of “development” most people had in mind when they moved to Roxbury.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Democratic leaders are furious. According to the piece, Senator Cory Booker didn’t mince words, saying the facility “warehouses human beings” and goes against what the community stands for. He says residents are united, and he’s pledging to fight it.

No matter where you fall politically, this gets people talking. Immigration. Detention centers. This is the kind of issue that splits dinner tables right down the middle.

Some people will see enforcement and safety. Others will see cruelty and overreach.

Either way, Roxbury just became ground zero for one of the most polarizing fights in New Jersey right now.

