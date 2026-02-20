Finally! A place in NJ that celebrates handmade
I love making things. Resin, jewelry, gifts, random projects that start with “this seems easy” and end with glitter everywhere. So when I heard that The Craft Room reopened in Washington Township in a brand-new space, I got genuinely excited. And honestly, we need more places like this.
This is one of those places that NJ should be proud to have. It represents the creativity and the industriousness of our residents. And it’s really something to be proud of. And its grand reopening really takes the idea to the next level.
Upstairs is unreal. It’s like a really good craft fair, except it’s open all the time. There you’ll find a marketplace filled with handmade items of the best quality. Everything from home decor to jewelry to gifts and creative pieces from more than 25 talented local artists.
Downstairs gets even cooler with its DIY Workshop. Here, you pick a project, they give you all the supplies and instructions, and you actually get to make something. It’s the kind of thing you’ll want to do for a special birthday, a girls night out, or just something cool you’ve never experienced before.
They’re already booking workshops and parties for 2026, and they also do beautiful custom paper goods for weddings and events.
And to top it off. even have a big backyard with plans for future events, plus the entire space is handicap accessible, including the downstairs studio and bathroom.
This isn’t just a store. It’s a creative hub. You can shop handmade items, take classes, host parties, or even sell your own creations there.
As a crafter, I love this idea. As a Jersey girl, I love seeing small businesses like this thrive.
If you’re anywhere near Washington Township, this is absolutely worth checking out. Come to think of it, it’s actually with the drive even if you’re no where near there. We need more of this is New Jersey
The Craft Room
356 Greentree Road
Washington Township, NJ 08080
