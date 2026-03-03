🔴 Assault charges dropped against the beloved Atlantic City Batman.

🔴 He admitted to using mace on a man during a boardwalk confrontation.

🔴 Curtis Bordley says he’ll keep fighting crime and posing with tourists.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Boardwalk Batman is free to continue his pursuit of justice after beating assault charges in America's Playground, according to published reports.

It's a big win for 35-year-old Curtis Bordley, better known to many as the Atlantic City Batman. The local version of the comic book character patrols the boardwalk for crime and intervenes, unless it's something really serious. In those cases, he calls the police.

The Atlantic City Batman in 2023 (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)

In August, he was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and two weapons offenses. The AC Batman said a mentally ill man spat in his mouth, so he tripped and pepper-sprayed the spitter in self-defense.

Bordley publicly apologized at the time, saying that he "lost it" and didn't realize at first that the man had mental issues.

Bordley's charges were dismissed last week, defense attorney Durann Neil Jr. said to Breaking AC. The attorney said he was grateful to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for dismissing the case.

"Curtis has always been a positive presence in the community, bringing smiles to thousands of people in Atlantic City. We are grateful he can now continue that work without this matter hanging over him," Neil said. New Jersey 101.5 has also reached out for comment.

Bordley never turned off the bat signal despite his arrest last summer. His social media pages show that he's still fighting crime in costume, including his cape, mask, and trusty utility belt. The AC Batman is also happy to take photos with fans and tourists who see him while he's on the job.

