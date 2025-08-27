🔴 Street performer arrested on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — The Batman has been released after police arrested the hero New Jersey deserves, but not the one it needs right now.

Curtis Bordley, known locally as the AC Batman, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 17, according to various media reports.

Now, he's coming forward to explain why police officers had the Dark Knight in handcuffs on the boardwalk.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old Bordley joined local influencer atlanticcityrizz on Instagram.

According to Bats, he fell off his bike and onto his back. While Bordley was on the ground, a man with mental health issues insulted him and then spat in his mouth.

Curtis Bordley, the AC Batman, takes off his costume for police officers (Jersey Shore Scanner News via YouTube)

Bordley said he "lost it."

"I crashed out, kind of. I grabbed him by his shoulders, tripped him, and I pepper-sprayed him," Bordley said.

"I do apologize. I apologize to the guy for pepper-spraying him," Bordley said. "He's mentally ill or mentally off, so I do feel bad. I didn't know at first."

Bordley was arrested at a different part of the boardwalk soon after the incident.

Police bodycam footage posted on YouTube by Jersey Shore Scanner News showed officers making the AC Batman take off his utility belt and empty his pockets as they put him in handcuffs.

They found a taser, handcuffs, cash, and various other items.

Batman empties his utility belt and pockets after being arrested in Atlantic City (Jersey Shore Scanner News via YouTube)

Bordley is charged with third-degree aggravated assault and weapons offenses, NJ.com reported.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 24.

