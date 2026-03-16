💰 Police say two suspects used a foil-lined “booster bag” to steal high-end items worth thousands from several stores inside the Paramus mall.

💰 Officers pulled over an SUV and allegedly found the stolen goods inside the vehicle.

💰 Two people were arrested and charged.

PARAMUS — Friday, the 13th, brought bad luck to two people, accused of using a “booster bag” to shoplift almost $17,000 worth of stolen high-end merchandise from multiple stores at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Alleged shoplifting spree at Garden State Plaza ends with traffic stop

On Friday, March 13, Paramus police responded at 7 p.m. to the Alo Yoga store in the mall on reports of a shoplifting incident, Chief Robert Guidetti said.

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Witnesses gave police a description of the thieves, who fled the mall in a gray Mazda SUV. Officers located the vehicle on Ring Road near the mall and pulled it over. The driver matched one of the thieves' descriptions.

Paramus police arrested two people for shoplifting nearly $17K worth of high-end merchandise from stores at Garden State Plaza (Google Street View) Paramus police arrested two people for shoplifting nearly $17K worth of high-end merchandise from stores at Garden State Plaza (Google Street View) loading...

Police say foil-lined ‘booster bag’ used to defeat store security

Inside the car, officers found a foil-lined bag filled with $16,785 worth of stolen clothing from Alo Yoga and other retail stores. The bag was immediately recognized as a “booster bag,” a device commonly used to defeat anti-shoplifting security systems, Guidetti said.

Recovered items included Alo leggings, Calvin Klein men’s shirts, Prada sunglasses, Victoria’s Secret perfume, a Burberry clutch purse and wallets, Coach handbags, and Montblanc bags, Guidetti said.

Two suspects arrested after police recover nearly $17K in merchandise

Police arrested Jason Joshua Molina, 26, of Bayonne, and Tamara Charlot, 32, of Queens.

Charlot was charged with second-degree shoplifting, third-degree receiving stolen property, and possession of a shoplifting device. She is being held in the Bergen County Jail.

Molina, who was the driver, was released on his own recognizance after being charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a shoplifting device.

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